Submit cellphone to CB-CID: Madras HC to girl’s kin

The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the parents of a girl, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping off her school hostel building in Kallakuruchi district of Tamil Nadu in July last, to hand over her cellphone to the CB-CID.

Justice V Sivagnanam gave a direction to this effect when a petition from P Ramalingam, the father of the girl, came up for further hearing. The direction followed a submission from the State public prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah that the parents are refusing to part with the device.

Earlier, the PP filed the individual reports of the CB-CID and the SIT before the judge. The reports pertained to the status of the investigation and the action taken. The matter stands adjourned till December 15. The girl’s death sparked off violence and arson in the district as it was reported that the case of the 17-year-old girl was that of murder not suicide.