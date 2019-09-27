Subhasri death case: AIADMK councillor who erected hoarding arrested

Former AIADMK councillor C Jayagopal, who had been on the run for the past two weeks, has been nabbed by the Chennai city police from a hideout in Krishnagiri Friday. The accused was booked by the Chennai Police for erecting illegal hoarding without seeking permission from the Corporation to announce his son’s marriage which took the life of a 23-year-old Subhasri Ravi on September 12.

Subhasri, who was riding a two-wheeler, was crushed to death after an illegal hoarding erected on a divider fell on her along the Pallavaram-Thoraipakam radial road in Pallikaranai near Chennai. She was run over by a truck after she had lost her balance and fell on the road.

The Chennai Techie’s death followed social outrage, people slammed the political parties for putting up illegal hoarding and banners despite the high court ban and the police for allowing it. TN political parties like DMK, AIADMK, PMK, MNM, and others issued statements warning their cadres not to put hoarding for any political events. Even actors like Rajinikanth, Suriya and Vijay requested the fans not put up banners and cut-outs during their movie release.

The Madras High Court slammed the state government saying it has lost faith that the government will take some measures to stop the banner culture in the state. “There is zero respect for lives in this country to do sheer bureaucratic apathy. Just imagine how much the girl would have contributed to the GDP of this nation. Couldn’t that politician have conducted the marriage without banners? Or would the ministers get lost in the city in the absence of such banners directing them to the venue?” the bench had observed.

The court said an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh should be paid to the victim’s family and an FIR has to be lodged against Jayagopal as an accused.

Following her death, St.Thomas Mount investigation wing arrested truck driver Manoj under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way, 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC. St.Thomas Mount investigation wing also registered a case against the former AIADMK councillor and Kanchipuram MGR Mandram functionary Jaygopal who had put up illegal hoarding to announce his son’s wedding which was attended by high-profile AIADMK functionaries, including Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam. They booked him under section 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others). The Pallikaranai police registered a separate case against Jayagopal under Section 3 of The Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959, Section 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Under these circumstances, on September 13, the accused Jayagopal went absconding. He was finally caught from a relative’s house in Krishnagiri on Friday and is being brought to Chennai. He will be produced in a Chennai court.