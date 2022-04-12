Study finds high prevalence of respiratory illnesses among children below five living around Chennai thermal power plant

In a study conducted by the NGO Health Energy Initiative, postgraduate students of the School of Public Health, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, found out that cases of respiratory illnesses are high among children aged below five years living around the Ennore thermal power plant in Chennai.

According to the study, more than 63 per cent of the children from the Ennore area reported to have experienced one or more symptoms in the month preceding the survey. A sample size of 207 children, 128 girls and 79 boys, below the age of five years were taken for the survey.

“The study finds that respiratory infection (RI) among children are very high compared to the Government of India’s 2019-2021 National Family Health Survey data for Chennai and Thiruvallur,” the report read.

According to data from the National Family Health Survey, prevalence of acute RI symptoms of 1 per cent from Chennai and 3.9 per cent in Thiruvallur were recorded among the children.

It was noted that respiratory infections were highest in Arunodhaya Nagar and Kattukuppam. “All the 13 children surveyed in Arunodhaya Nagar reported one or more symptoms of respiratory infection in the 30 days preceding the survey while 92 per cent of the children from Kattukuppam had been sick with one or more respiratory symptoms in the preceding month,” the report said.

Sivanpadaiveethi Kuppam and AIR Nagar too recorded a high prevalence (61 per cent and 49 per cent respectively) of respiratory distress among the children. “Running nose was the most common reported symptom, with 48 per cent of the children complaining about it, followed by 40 per cent having suffered nasal congestion, 35 per cent reporting dry cough and 5 per cent reporting wheezing,” the report added.

The study also confirmed reports by committees set up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in various cases. In the study, it was mentioned that in November 2021, a joint committee of the Central Pollution Control Board and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board found that the “carrying capacity of the Ennore area for particulate (dust) pollution exceeded due to emissions from just one source – namely, TANGEDCO’s North Chennai’s thermal power station”.

Last week, another high-level joint expert committee set by the NGT reported that the high levels of pollution, particularly of cadmium, chromium, lead and copper, in the Ennore area had considerably increased the risk of cancer and non-cancer diseases among children in the area.