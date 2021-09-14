4 students injured as acid bottle breaks in Tamil Nadu school, headmaster booked

The headmaster of a government school in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram has been suspended for allegedly asking students to shift materials from the school laboratory after four Class XII students sustained injuries when an acid bottle fell down and its contents spilled on them Monday.

Villupuram Special Branch Inspector Gurumurthy said the headmaster of the higher secondary school in Kandamangalam has been booked. “He had asked the students to shift the materials in the lab to another room during which a bottle broke and acid spilled on the students. Based on a complaint by the mother of one of the victims, we have registered an FIR and booked the headmaster under IPC sections 285 (endangering life) and 338 (causing grievous hurt),” he said.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, district collector D Mohan said he was regularly monitoring the condition of the students who were provided treatment at a private hospital near Ariyur in Puducherry.

“The students were in the laboratory when an acid bottle burst, spilling its contents on them. I visited the hospital where they were undergoing treatment. Three students have burn injuries of 1-2 cm on their hands, while one girl was injured on her eye. Fortunately, her vision has not been affected since she closed her eyes. The burn is on her eyelid. She has been referred to Aravind Eye Hospital in Puducherry,” he said.

The collector added that the headmaster has been suspended. He has also instructed the Chief Education Officer to probe the issue further.

The highways department had recently demolished a portion of the school building as part of four-laning work on the Villupuram-Puducherry NH. During the demolition, the chemistry laboratory too suffered damages. The headmaster had then sought the help of the students to shift the materials in the lab to another room.