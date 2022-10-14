scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Students fall ill due to ‘gas leak’ at school in Tamil Nadu, hospitalised

Senior officials from the Pollution Control Board, Hosur Corporation and School Education departments visited the school and held an enquiry.

Several of them developed nausea and some vomited in the classrooms but none developed serious symptoms, he claimed. (Representational/File)

Nearly 100 students of a Corporation Middle School in Hosur in the district, took ill suddenly post lunch allegedly due to suspected gas leak from a septic tank on the premises, an official said on Friday.

Several of them developed nausea and some vomited in the classrooms but none developed serious symptoms, he claimed.

District Collector V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, who visited the school and also the hospital where the children were being treated, said the children studying in the Hosur Middle School fainted at around 3.15 pm. They were immediately rushed to Hosur Government Hospital and are being treated.

A total of 67 boys and girls were hospitalised. They would be subjected to tests to ascertain the cause, a senior health official told PTI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...Premium
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?Premium
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...Premium
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
More from Chennai

Senior officials from the Pollution Control Board, Hosur Corporation and School Education departments visited the school and held an enquiry.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 11:42:01 pm
Next Story

Shefali Shah reveals her son called her ‘Iron Man’ after Delhi Crime 2. The reason will melt your heart

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement