Madras University protests: Two students detained; cops enter Chepauk campus

Tamil Nadu always has stood against the oppression, we invite the students of other colleges to join us and exhibit a protest similar to Jallikattu, a student said. Tamil Nadu always has stood against the oppression, we invite the students of other colleges to join us and exhibit a protest similar to Jallikattu, a student said.

In the wake of continuous protests by students against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Madras University Tuesday declared holidays for all departments till December 23. The University had earlier announced that the campus will remain closed from December 24 till January 1, 2020, for Christmas holidays.

Madras University issued a circular to all departments to conduct examinations after January 1. This move comes after the students declined the management’s request to withdraw their protest.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Triplicane Police detained two students from the university’s Marina campus for protesting against CAA and raising slogans against the state and central government. They were arrested for allegedly provoking students from other campuses to join the protest. This led to fresh protests at the Chepauk campus as students demanded their release and withdrawal of CAA.

Update | Madras University protests: Two students released

The protest at the Chepauk campus began at 11 am on Tuesday and continued into the night. Speaking to IndianExpress.com, a representative said: “There are about 100 students inside the Chepauk campus. We are protesting against the CAA and demand the police to release two students who are detained for no reason. All of our friends in the universities of Assam, West Bengal, and other Indian states are protesting against this inhuman Act and we are supporting them.

“Tamil Nadu always has stood up against the oppression. We invite students of other colleges to join us and exhibit a protest similar to Jallikattu. We cannot be silenced by using force. Unless our demands are fulfilled, we will continue the protest, no matter how many days it takes,” the student added.

Late at night, approximately 100 police personnel entered the campus. The Registrar, Vice-Chancellor, and senior police personnel tried to convince the students to withdraw their protest, however, it failed.

Students have been protesting for two days in several colleges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, condemning the brutality of the Delhi Police against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

In solidarity, the students of IIT-Madras organised a march inside the campus on Monday. They raised slogans against fascism, Islamophobia and burnt a copy of the CAA. Students from other colleges including Mohammed Sathak College, Loyola University, Vellore Government Law College, MSS Wakf Board College Madurai also carried out similtar protests.

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd