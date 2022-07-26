Student jumps off college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram, police probe case

A first-year undergraduate student jumped off from the first floor of her college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram district Monday morning suffering fractures, said the police Tuesday.

The student, 18, was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam by the staff and students of the private college and the police said she has suffered fractures on her hip and left leg.

The police said they recovered a purported suicide note. Based on the note and the statement provided by the woman’s mother, they have registered a case under Section 309 (suicide attempt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A senior police officer told indianexpress.com: “The girl, in her note, mentioned that she was going to end her life due to family issues. We have formed special teams to probe into this incident. The parents have shifted the girl to a private hospital in Chennai for better treatment.”

The official said that the student jumped off the building around 10:20 am after reaching the college from her home on the institution’s bus. The police and revenue officials soon reached the spot, he added.

To avert any untoward incident, police personnel were deployed near the college and the hospital, he also said.