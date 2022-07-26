scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Student jumps off college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram, police probe case

The first-year undergraduate student suffered fractures on her hip and left leg and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
Updated: July 26, 2022 2:16:03 pm
The police said they recovered a purported suicide note.

A first-year undergraduate student jumped off from the first floor of her college building in Tamil Nadu’s Viluppuram district Monday morning suffering fractures, said the police Tuesday.

The student, 18, was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam by the staff and students of the private college and the police said she has suffered fractures on her hip and left leg.

The police said they recovered a purported suicide note. Based on the note and the statement provided by the woman’s mother, they have registered a case under Section 309 (suicide attempt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A senior police officer told indianexpress.com: “The girl, in her note, mentioned that she was going to end her life due to family issues. We have formed special teams to probe into this incident. The parents have shifted the girl to a private hospital in Chennai for better treatment.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer periodPremium
How some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period

The official said that the student jumped off the building around 10:20 am after reaching the college from her home on the institution’s bus. The police and revenue officials soon reached the spot, he added.

To avert any untoward incident, police personnel were deployed near the college and the hospital, he also said.

More from Chennai

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

Injured Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Birmingham CWG

RSS gen secy remark reaffirms an old Sangh struggle: how to attract more women to ranks

RSS gen secy remark reaffirms an old Sangh struggle: how to attract more women to ranks

Allahabad HC rejects Ashish Mishra's bail plea
Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Allahabad HC rejects Ashish Mishra's bail plea

Law must be enforced without fear: Oppn alleges misuse of probe agencies in letter to Prez

Law must be enforced without fear: Oppn alleges misuse of probe agencies in letter to Prez

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

Mumbai police book actor Ranveer Singh over his nude photos

How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

How to live with Covid when you are tired of living with Covid

Premium
India, Pakistan, Bangladesh can reunite, says Haryana CM Khattar

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh can reunite, says Haryana CM Khattar

Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?
Explained

Who is Liz Truss, the woman pitted against Rishi Sunak in UK PM race?

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots
Her SOS

‘Vaccine didi’: How a trans woman fought fear, rumors to ensure her community got Covid shots

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement