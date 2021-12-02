Stricter rules in place for unvaccinated people in TN

Amid preparations to prevent spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, individual government establishments in the state have started enforcing norms to restrict unvaccinated people from visiting public places. Even as it has not been declared as a blanket law, authorities have taken the call on their own.

For instance, Krishnagiri district collector V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy issued an order to authorities concerned not to allow unvaccinated people in public places, including tea shops, grocery, vegetable shops, wedding functions, petrol pumps and hotels. Reddy said about 10 lakh people in the district had been vaccinated and four lakh were not.

Vellore municipal corporation issued a directive not to allow unvaccinated people in public places with a long list of places and categories where the directive was to be implemented.

Cuddalore government hospital authorities also issued a similar order stating that all patients and bystanders coming to the hospital had to be vaccinated.

In Madurai region, an aggressive directive issued by Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) to stop salaries of all unvaccinated employees who fail to get vaccination before December 7 was withdrawn following protests from a section.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also a medical doctor, made a public appeal to all unvaccinated people in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to take their first dose or pending second one immediately to safeguard themselves and others.