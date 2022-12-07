30 stray dogs beaten to death ‘at the instance of panchayat president’ in Tamil Nadu

Thirty stray dogs were allegedly beaten to death and buried near Sankaralingapuram in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district at the instance of the town panchayat president and her husband.

Animal rights activist C Sunitha, who lodged a complaint at the Amathur police station on December 3, said that she came to know through videos and other sources that the stray dogs had been killed and buried over the previous three days on the instructions of Nagalakshmi and her husband, Meenakshi Sundaram.

In her complaint, Sunitha wrote that when she called the panchayat president, it was Sundaram who picked up the phone. According to the complainant, Sundaram told her that it was based on his orders that the dogs had been killed.

In an audio recording of the phone call, Sundaram is heard purportedly telling Sunitha that the dogs were killed because they had diseases and had attacked schoolchildren and other passersby.

Sunitha urged the police officials to initiate action against those responsible for killing the stray dogs.

An official of the animal husbandry department told indianexpress.com that officials had found 30 dog carcasses from a pit. “On December 1, some 12 dogs had been buried and then on December 3, 18 more dogs were buried. The dogs that were buried initially were found in a decomposed state, and when we carried necropsy on the remaining ones, we found they had been beaten to death and buried using a JCB,” he said.

In a video that Sunitha shared with indianexpress.com, dogs were seen caught with iron hooks and being beaten to death by some men and even young adults with long wooden sticks in broad daylight.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 429 (killing or maiming cattle, etc, or any animal of the value of Rs 50), read with section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 against the panchayat president and her husband.