Stray dog found carrying baby’s severed head in Madurai

A stray dog was seen holding a severed head of a baby in its mouth in Madurai’s Bibikulam area on Wednesday afternoon.

Ayyanar, a resident of the area had noticed the dog carrying the head and alerted the local police station.

The Tallakulam police said the dog was spotted opposite the Income Tax office near Indian Bank. They said they had recovered the head and have sent it to the forensic lab at the Rajaji Government Hospital. Search is underway for the rest of the body of the baby.

As per reports, the baby’s head was covered in dirt. Hence the police are investigating whether it was thrown into some drainage or garbage dump.

“We have begun the investigation. We are carrying out forensic procedures to identify the gender of the baby. We are gathering the list of women who were pregnant in the area and also those who had visited the town in recent times. Lists of women who gave birth in the government hospitals are also been gathered,” a police official said. The cops are also trying to identify the dog. “We have to check from which area the dog came. We also don’t know whether it took the baby from somewhere. It’s a long procedure. We are analysing CCTV visuals available in the nearby areas to know where the dog found the baby,” the official further added.

Two special teams have been formed to investigate the incident.