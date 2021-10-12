Tamil Nadu: Stray dog bites 17 people in Ranipet, killed by locals

At least 17 people were bitten by a stray dog near the Sholinghur bus stand in Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Of the 17, 13 were admitted to a local government hospital for treatment while four others visited the hospital as outpatients. Of the 13 admitted, 10 patients were discharged on Monday after being provided IV immunoglobulin.

Following the incident, locals killed the dog and disposed it of themselves. Due to this, official said, no post-mortem could be conducted to ascertain whether the dog had rabies.

Doctos plan to administer three doses of vaccination to those who were bitten. The first dose has been given, and in the next three to four days, the other two will be administered.

Ranipet District Collector D Baskara Pandian visited those undergoing treatment, and directed the district administration to take action against the menace of street dogs.

As per local reports, several residents in the area had raised complaints about stray dogs to the municipal administration, but no action was taken.

Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Pandian said, “On Sunday morning, the dog was acting strange and suddenly started biting people. Since it was in the early hours, people didn’t pay much attention to the dog. But, within an hour, almost 17 people including an eight-year-old girl had been bitten. One-by-one they started visiting the Sholingar government hospital. As soon as we got the news, we sent teams to the area.

“Since it is an unusual incident, we wanted to ensure all the people who were bitten were provided the required anti-rabies vaccine. A medical team has set up a camp near the bus stand as well to help people,” he added.

Pandian said authorities have also expanded the search for victims. “Since it is election time, many people could have visited the bus stand from other places. So, we have asked a team to track their records.”

“There are several stray dogs here. Through the Animal Husbandry Department, in coordination with the Town Panchayat, steps will be taken to make sure the dogs are monitored, provided proper vaccination and treated like the ones we raise in our houses,” he said.