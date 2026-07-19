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Stone Age tools to Sangam-era workshops: What a Tamil Nadu excavation has revealed

Excavations at Karivalamvanthanallur in Tenkasi district have uncovered evidence of continuous occupation, craft production and trade spanning thousands of years

Tamil Nadu excavation, Malayadipatti excavation, Tenkasi excavation, Tenkasi, Karivalamvanthanallur, Stone Age, Sangam-era workshops, Neolithic or Chalcolithic phases, Indian express news, current affairsThe excavation, being carried out by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA), has opened 18 trenches so far and forms part of the state’s broader archaeological programme that also includes Keeladi.
Written by: Arun Janardhanan
6 min readChennaiJul 19, 2026 06:44 AM IST First published on: Jul 19, 2026 at 06:35 AM IST

On the banks of the Vaippar river in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district, archaeologists are slowly uncovering the story of a settlement that appears to have survived — and evolved — for thousands of years.

At Malayadipatti near Karivalamvanthanallur, where excavations have been underway since April, each trench is adding another layer to a remarkably continuous sequence of human occupation. From tiny microlithic stone tools left behind by some of the region’s earliest inhabitants to expansive Sangam-era brick structures, iron-working evidence and craft-production debris, the site is emerging as one of southern Tamil Nadu’s most significant archaeological landscapes.

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Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for Read More

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