Stone Age tools to Sangam-era workshops: What a Tamil Nadu excavation has revealed

On the banks of the Vaippar river in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district, archaeologists are slowly uncovering the story of a settlement that appears to have survived — and evolved — for thousands of years.

At Malayadipatti near Karivalamvanthanallur, where excavations have been underway since April, each trench is adding another layer to a remarkably continuous sequence of human occupation. From tiny microlithic stone tools left behind by some of the region’s earliest inhabitants to expansive Sangam-era brick structures, iron-working evidence and craft-production debris, the site is emerging as one of southern Tamil Nadu’s most significant archaeological landscapes.

Advertisement

Unlike northern Tamil Nadu, where archaeology has established a clearer transition from the Microlithic to the Neolithic and then the Iron Age, Karivalamvanthanallur appears to follow a different trajectory. Archaeologists say the evidence points to continuous occupation from the Microlithic period through the Iron Age and into the Early Historic and Historic periods, bypassing the Neolithic or Chalcolithic phases — a cultural sequence that mirrors discoveries at sites such as Mangudi, Sivagalai and Adichanallur.

The excavation, being carried out by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA), has opened 18 trenches so far and forms part of the state’s broader archaeological programme that also includes Keeladi.

The site’s importance was first recognised nearly a century ago after Roman coins were reported from the region. The then Tirunelveli Deputy Collector, L A Cammiade, surveyed the area, while the Madras Museum’s 1932-33 annual report documented glass beads and burial urns collected from local residents. Those early references have now acquired fresh significance as archaeologists uncover evidence suggesting the settlement was not merely inhabited over centuries, but also functioned as a manufacturing centre.

Advertisement

The discoveries made so far point towards an organised industrial settlement. Archaeologists have recovered hematite used for iron extraction, iron implements, large quantities of glass beads, terracotta figurines, graffiti-marked pottery, hopscotch pieces, black-and-red ware and other ceramics associated with the Early Historic period.

Layers of a long-lived settlement

One of the excavation’s most significant finds is a large brick structure measuring about 8.7 metres by 4.2 metres, built with bricks measuring 40 x 20 x 7 centimetres. The structure, which includes descending steps, is believed to have served either as an underground granary or a rainwater harvesting tank.

Its design has prompted archaeologists to consider the possibility of sophisticated water management despite the settlement’s proximity to the Vaippar river. Soil analysis is expected to help determine its precise function, while carbon-dating samples have been sent to Beta Analytical Laboratory in Florida for scientific dating.

The dimensions and style of the bricks resemble those found at Keeladi, Alagankulam and Poompuhar, suggesting that the structure belongs to the Early Historic or Sangam period.

Another discovery has drawn attention because it appears to bridge archaeology and ancient Tamil literature. Archaeologists unearthed a red-slipped burial pot decorated with painted peacocks on its shoulder. Molar and premolar teeth recovered outside the vessel, along with a black-and-red ware pot placed beneath it, suggest it served as a burial urn.

Researchers note that peacocks have previously been associated with burials at Porunthal and even in Harappan Cemetery-H contexts. Similar vessels discovered at Harappa, Hulas and Bhirrana depict peacocks with recumbent human figures enclosed within their bodies, suggesting ritual significance. Sangam literature, particularly Akananuru, also refers to decorating memorial stones with peacock feathers, lending literary resonance to the archaeological evidence.

The significance

The excavation is only halfway through, but it has already yielded an expanding inventory of artefacts that reflect everyday life, craftsmanship and trade. More than 100 artefacts have been recovered over the past three months, according to School Education and Tamil Development Minister A. Rajmohan.

In a post on X, the minister said archaeologists had unearthed microlithic stone tools, shell bangles, terracotta spindle whorls used in weaving, terracotta discs, terracotta and coral beads, a gold bead, rectangular gaming pieces, iron artefacts and copper coins. He also said excavations had revealed Sangam-era square brick structures, intact pottery, black-painted lidded vessels and perforated bowls.

Quoting the findings, Rajmohan said the structural evidence suggested that “iron tool-making, bead manufacturing, shell bangle production and weaving workshops were available in the region during the Sangam period.”

The minister added that the discoveries highlighted the “technological sophistication, artisanal excellence and economic vitality” of ancient Tamil society.

Expressing confidence in the excavation, Rajmohan said continued archaeological work and scientific studies would further establish “the antiquity of the Tamils before the world.”

The evidence emerging from Karivalamvanthanallur increasingly suggests that this was not simply a habitation site but a specialised production centre connected to wider trade networks. Located along an ancient route linking the eastern and western coasts, the settlement appears to have combined habitation, manufacturing and commerce over successive historical periods.

The findings also add another chapter to Tamil Nadu’s growing body of archaeological evidence that has steadily reshaped understanding of the region’s antiquity. Sites such as Keeladi revived public interest after carbon dating pushed the beginning of the Sangam era further back than previously believed, while Sivagalai yielded iron implements dated to 3345 BC, among the earliest known evidence of smelted iron.

As archaeologists continue excavating the remaining trenches and undertake specialised analyses of ceramics, metals and organic samples, Karivalamvanthanallur may yet reveal how one settlement endured across millennia – its people adapting, manufacturing and leaving behind a continuous archaeological record stretching from the Stone Age to the flourishing urban culture of the Sangam age.