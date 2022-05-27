Stay alert, says TN health secretary, after rise in Covid-19 clusters

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has written a letter to district collectors and the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation amid the rising Covid-19 cases in some pockets of Chennai and other neighbouring districts.

In his letter, Radhakrishnan said that apart from small institutional clusters, they are also getting few contact positives out of persons picking it up after attending functions, leading to family clusters. He said so far there has been no significant increase in hospitalisation but if the number rises, the comorbid and the elderly can start getting affected.

“While health and local bodies and relevant stakeholders continue to have surveillance and keep track of numbers, for a successful and sustained preventive strategy, this would require you to involve all concerned to not allow any drift or slackening in the efforts leading to any dip or wane and control efforts,” he noted.

Radhakrishnan also pointed out to the steady increase of cases in Chennai, including Adyar, Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Perungudi and Kodambakkam zones, in neighbouring Chengalpattu district as well as odd cases in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

“This is an indirect pointer to the need that immunity levels are waning, making the community susceptible for variants, sub variants and lineages,” he noted.

The health secretary said almost 93.74 per cent of the eligible populations have taken their first dose vaccine, 82.55 per cent the second dose and still 43 lakh are yet to take their first dose and close to 1.22 crore are due for their second dose. This apart, about 13 lakh are eligible for booster doses. He urged the officials to make sure the eligible people get vaccinated in the right earnest.

“Comorbid elderly continue to be vulnerable. Masks in crowded, closed places continue to be more relevant than ever,” Radhakrishnan added.

He said those with symptoms should not ignore and attend functions or offices and make others vulnerable but instead isolate themselves till the results arrive and if positive, get treated at home or hospital depending on the clinical needs.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 59 cases, taking the overall tally to 34,55,099. With 15,665 samples on Thursday, the total number of samples has now reached 6,65,58,845. A total of 43 people got discharged yesterday, leaving 387 active cases.