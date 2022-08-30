scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

‘State turning into graveyard’: EPS hits out at DMK over law and order in Tamil Nadu

Referring to an incident near Cuddalore, where unidentified miscreants set fire to the house of an assistant jailor at the Cuddalore Central Prison, Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the DMK government to ‘suppress the rowdy elements in the state with iron fists’.

Edappadi noted that the jail was a place for reforming the accused but the accused were getting access to mobile phones, weapons and other drugs. Citing media reports, he said a large number of mobile phones were seized from inmates, including a history-sheeter, during a raid a few days ago. (File)

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Tuesday issued a statement over the law and order situation in the state and urged the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led government to “suppress the rowdy elements in the state with iron fists”.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader’s comments come in the wake of an incident near Cuddalore where some unidentified miscreants set fire to the house of Manikandan, an assistant jailor working at the Cuddalore Central Prison, on Sunday morning. Though no one suffered any injury, the house at the jail quarters was damaged and the kitchen area was completely gutted. The police, who suspect that this was a pre-planned incident, said they are looking at all possible angles.

EPS claimed that there was a surge in crime in the city ever since the DMK took charge and added that due to the current government’s inefficient administration, “the state was turning into a graveyard”.

Edappadi noted that the jail was a place for reforming the accused but the accused were getting access to mobile phones, weapons and other drugs. Citing media reports, he said a large number of mobile phones were seized from inmates, including a history-sheeter, during a raid a few days ago. Agitated by this raid, Edappadi said, the inmate had issued death threats to Manikandan. Since Manikandan was not in town, and his family had been sleeping in the other room, they escaped unhurt. Threatening an honest official and setting fire to his house is highly condemnable, Edappadi added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
More from Chennai

The AIADMK leader cited a few other incidents and said there is no safety for people and rowdy elements are roaming scot-free. Edappadi also alleged that women felt safe during the AIADMK regime in the last 10 years and now they were afraid even to step out during day time.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 01:20:54 pm
Next Story

NCRB report 2021: 7.2 per cent increase in death by suicide; experts call for a practical public health approach

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
SC drops 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

SC drops 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

20 kg gold, Rs 10 lakh stolen from Manappuram Finance office in Udaipur

20 kg gold, Rs 10 lakh stolen from Manappuram Finance office in Udaipur

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Tharoor calls for 'free and fair' contest for Congress chief's post

Tharoor calls for 'free and fair' contest for Congress chief's post

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement