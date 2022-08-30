‘State turning into graveyard’: EPS hits out at DMK over law and order in Tamil Nadu

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Tuesday issued a statement over the law and order situation in the state and urged the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led government to “suppress the rowdy elements in the state with iron fists”.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader’s comments come in the wake of an incident near Cuddalore where some unidentified miscreants set fire to the house of Manikandan, an assistant jailor working at the Cuddalore Central Prison, on Sunday morning. Though no one suffered any injury, the house at the jail quarters was damaged and the kitchen area was completely gutted. The police, who suspect that this was a pre-planned incident, said they are looking at all possible angles.

EPS claimed that there was a surge in crime in the city ever since the DMK took charge and added that due to the current government’s inefficient administration, “the state was turning into a graveyard”.

Edappadi noted that the jail was a place for reforming the accused but the accused were getting access to mobile phones, weapons and other drugs. Citing media reports, he said a large number of mobile phones were seized from inmates, including a history-sheeter, during a raid a few days ago. Agitated by this raid, Edappadi said, the inmate had issued death threats to Manikandan. Since Manikandan was not in town, and his family had been sleeping in the other room, they escaped unhurt. Threatening an honest official and setting fire to his house is highly condemnable, Edappadi added.

The AIADMK leader cited a few other incidents and said there is no safety for people and rowdy elements are roaming scot-free. Edappadi also alleged that women felt safe during the AIADMK regime in the last 10 years and now they were afraid even to step out during day time.