State BJP chief targets ‘careless’ Tamil Nadu govt, DMK leader hits back

A war of words began on Thursday between BJP and DMK, which leads the ruling alliance in the state, over the blast and seizure of explosives. While state BJP president K Annamalai alleged that the state government was caught “napping” despite being given a “specific threat alert”, state minister and senior DMK leader Senthil Balaji wondered how Annamalai knew “details” of the incident even before the police had them. He said the BJP leader should be interrogated by NIA.

The BJP has called a dawn-to-dusk bandh in Coimbatore city on October 31 to protest what it calls is the state government’s careless in the probe.

In multiple tweets on Thursday, Annamalai posed several questions of the M K Stalin government: “There was a specific threat alert given by central intelligence agencies to TN Govt on Oct 18th, 2022. This is five days before the ‘suicide bombing’ incident. When the TN state intelligence and Coimbatore police were asked to monitor activities of the ‘suicide bomber’ & now deceased Mubin (after NIA’s Enquiry in 2019) and which the local police were doing initially but stopped after a while. Why was it stopped after DMK came to power? Is it because of political pressure not to monitor ‘certain’ individuals? Will our CM care to answer…”

Balaji said the explosion was not caused by a bomb placed in the vehicle. “Nails and cylinders in the car were all kept apart. Chemicals were also kept separate,” he said.

Recalling that deceased Mubin and others “examined” by NIA in 2019 for suspected ties to a a terror group, he said, “However, they were released because there was no evidence. My request is to refrain from frantic attempt to generate news.”

Whatever occurred was unfortunate, the DMK leader said. “Even though the police investigation was successful, it was given to the NIA because the case is likely to have national and international connections… Unfortunately, one person (Annamalai)…is using this incident for political gains. Why should a state party chief brief the media about case details? He ought to be questioned in that situation.”