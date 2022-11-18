Stalker arrested in Chennai for slashing 20-year-old woman’s face with beer bottle

The Chennai police arrested a man Wednesday for slashing a woman’s face using a beer bottle after she rejected his advances, officers said. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused Naveen Kumar, 25, a resident of Chennai, had befriended the 20-year-old woman, who hails from Kerala, on Facebook. The woman is an aspiring air hostess who had reached Chennai a few months ago to work at the front office of a hotel in Kilpauk, officers revealed. Kumar told her that he is a Navy officer and could get her a job using his contacts.

As per the woman’s complaint, after Kumar began to harass her to accept his proposal, she began to avoid him. On Tuesday night, as the woman was returning from work to the hostel nearby where she resided, Kumar waylaid her and attacked her with a broken beer bottle before fleeing from the spot.

With the help of onlookers, the woman reached a hospital nearby where she was provided close to 18 stitches on her face and ear, the police said. Officers added that the stalker had targeted her face to ruin her chances to become an air hostess.

Based on the complaint of the woman, the Kilpauk police have booked Kumar under multiple sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).