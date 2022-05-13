Stalin writes to PM Modi, CJI on need for regional branches of top court

Stating that composition of the Supreme Court and high courts should reflect the diverse and pluralistic society of India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, urging that Tamil be made the official language of Madras High Court and the HC bench in Madurai.

Discussing several issues regarding functioning of higher judiciary, Stalin wrote that the country is witness to a “declining representation from all sections of the society in higher judiciary, leading to a ‘diversity deficit’”.

Pointing out that “judicial diversity is fundamental to the quality of judging,” Stalin wrote that states must find proportional representation on Supreme Court bench. “It will then truly reflect the diverse nature of Indian society in its various dimensions,” he wrote, and urged Modi and CJI Ramana to take steps to maintain social diversity and social justice in appointment of HC and Supreme Court judges in the Memorandum of Procedure to appoint judges and follow that in letter and spirit. The letter also sought a regional branch of SC, as “all citizens, rich or poor, must have direct access to the Court.”

Stating that four HCs — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar — have Hindi as their official language in addition to English, Stalin urged for appropriate steps to declare Tamil as the official language of Madras HC and its Madurai bench. He stated that problems involved with the translation for non-Tamil judges in HC may be resolved with modern technologies.