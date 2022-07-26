scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Stalin warns against harassing girl students

July 26, 2022 7:38:51 pm
Students must shun suicidal tendencies and instead develop a positive attitude, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to them on Monday and asserted that the government would not be a mute spectator to incidents of harassment of any kind of girl students.

Expressing anguish over ‘recent incidents’, apparently hinting at girl students resorting to extreme measures, Stalin said persons running educational institutions should have a service motive and they should not consider their establishments as business ventures. Stalin’s  comments come against the background of repeat incidents involving girl students.

Quoting nationalist poet Mahakavi Bharathi’s verses that inspire children to courageously oppose and fight against those who inflict harm on them, the Chief Minister said that his government would take tough action against those harming girl children. The government would not be a mute spectator to abhorrent incidents of sexual, mental or physical harassment of girl students, Stalin asserted addressing an event in a city college. “Determined action will be taken. They will be brought to book, they will get appropriate punishment.” Under no circumstances girls should be pushed to entertain suicidal thoughts, he said. “There must not be any suicidal thoughts,” he told students.

Batting for constructive thought process aimed at positive mental health, he urged teachers and parents to talk freely with students about their problems, goals and dreams. Only after facing several challenges, students have moved up on the academic ladder and hence they must grow by converting challenges into opportunities, that would result in achievements.

“Students are not in colleges only to get degrees. You (educators) must give them self-confidence, courage and determination. Students, especially, girls must bravely face troubles, insults and obstacles…It is my desire that Tamil Nadu students (boys and girls) should not only be intellectually sharp, but they need to grow as physically and mentally strong persons.” The Chief Minister took part in Guru Nanak College’s golden jubilee celebrations here.

In Tiruvallur district, a 17-year old Class 12 student was found hanging on the premises of her school hostel on July 25. On the same day, in another incident at Vikravandi in Villupuram District a first year girl student of B Pharm fell to the ground from the first floor of her college. It is suspected to be an attempt aimed at suicide. Violence was witnessed on July 17 in Kallakurichi district following the death of a 17-year old girl student. She was studying Class 12 in a private school in Chinnasalem’s Kaniyamoor area, about 15 km from district headquarters Kallakurichi. She was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises.

