Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

CM M K Stalin urges Centre to expedite FMD vaccine supply to TN

Expressing concern over the staggered supply of the vaccine to the State, the Chief Minister sought the immediate intervention of the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries Parshottam Rupala to speed up the supply.

The CM said the State vaccinated the eligible cattle at a six-month interval during 2011-2019. The vaccines catered to approximately 94 lakh head of cattle.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged the Centre to expedite the supply of foot and mouth disease (FMD) vaccine to the State to avert the outbreak of FMD among cattle and the consequent economic hardship to farmers.

“I would like to bring to your notice that there is an urgent requirement for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccine in Tamil Nadu. As you are aware, the timely availability of vaccines is essential to maintain herd immunity among the susceptible cattle population and to prevent the occurrence of FMD and subsequent economic loss to the farmers,” Stalin said in a letter addressed to Rupala, a copy of which was made available to the media here.

He said the State vaccinated the eligible cattle at a six-month interval during 2011-2019. The vaccines catered to approximately 94 lakh head of cattle.

Under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for FMD rolled out in February 2020, 87.03 lakh head of cattle got vaccinated.

“Even during the previous round of vaccination in September 2021, the supply of vaccine doses was staggered. Tamil Nadu could complete the vaccination only in six months due to this staggered supply, which is not in line with the FMD vaccination protocol,” the Chief Minister said.

The next round of vaccination in Tamil Nadu was due in September 2022, but it could not be done for want of supplies.

“The State has constantly been requesting the Centre to supply 90 lakh vaccines in a single instalment since June 2022 and we are still waiting to receive them. Therefore, I request your intervention to expedite the supply of FMD vaccine to Tamil Nadu so that the outbreak of FMD and consequent economic hardship to the farmers can be averted,” he said in the letter.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 07:11:38 am
Victory for farmers and AIADMK, says Palaniswami on Tamil Nadu govt order revoking land acquisition

