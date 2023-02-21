Stalin condemns attack on Tamil students at JNU, calls for strict action

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Monday condemned the attack on Tamil students by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the vandalising of Periyar and Karl Marx portraits at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. Stalin demanded strict action from the university administration.

“The cowardly attack on Tamil students by ABVP & vandalising the portraits of leaders like Periyar, Karl Marx at #JNU, is highly condemnable and calls for a strict action from the Univ Admin”, Stalin said on Twitter.

Adding that universities are not just spaces of learning but also for debate, discussion and dissent, Stalin accused the Delhi Police and the JNU security of being “mute spectators” to the violence unleashed by those critical of the Union government.

The securities of JNU & Delhi Police have time and again turned mute spectators to the violence unleashed on students who fight for their rights & are critical of the Union BJP regime. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) February 20, 2023

“I express my solidarity with the students & request VC to initiate action against the culprits and protect students from Tamil Nadu,” Stalin added.

Stalin’s tweets came after a clash between the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and ABVP at the university.

Reacting to the series of tweets, state BJP president K Annamalai said Stalin was falling for “fake narratives” of his party’s IT wing. Annamalai then put out a series of tweets describing the events that led to the clash, and adding that Stalin was still silent on the death of an armyman following an assault allegedly by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) councillor.

DMK MLA T R B Rajaa, meanwhile, put out a video Tuesday in which Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin can be seen talking to a student who was allegedly attacked by the ABVP at the university.

The JNUSU Sunday alleged ABVP members attacked students soon after a candlelight march seeking justice for IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide last week. The ABVP denied the allegations and accused the JNUSU of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Members of the ABVP and the Left-leaning Hundred Flowers Group (HFG) had allegedly been in a tussle Sunday night at the JNUSU office, called Teflas, over the screening of 1983 Bollywood film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, a satirical black comedy.

The university administration Monday released an official notice stating, “Any activity in the premises of the Inter-Hall-Administration, including all hostels, student activity centre (Teflas) and sports grounds would require formal permission of the Dean of Students.”