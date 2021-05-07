Stalin takes oath today, son not in first list of ministers

Tamil Nadu CM-elect M K Stalin with son Udhayanidhi Stalin after DMK’s victory in the Assembly election. (PTI)

Four days after registering an emphatic win in the assembly elections, DMK chief M K Stalin will be sworn in as Tamil Nadu chief minister on Friday at Raj Bhavan here.

This will be the sixth time the chief minister will be from the DMK since 1967, when party founder C N Annadurai was first elected to the post. Stalin’s father M Karunanidhi held the post thereafter.

On Thursday, Raj Bhavan released a statement with the list of ministers to be appointed in the new government. It said Governor Banwarilal Purohit approved the list sent by chief minister-elect Stalin. Interestingly, Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi does not figure in the list.

A senior DMK leader said Udhayanidhi may be accommodated later. “There are many districts without representation in the cabinet. Entire delta, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, has no minister. That was one of the reasons for not considering Udhayanidhi,” the leader said.

The oath-taking ceremony will be carried out following all Covid protocols.

In the 34-member cabinet, Stalin will hold Home portfolio. DMK veterans Duraimurugan (Water Resources), K N Nehru (Municipal Administration), I Periyasamy (Co-operation), K Ponmudi (Higher Education) and Stalin’s close aide E V Velu (PWD) will be among the senior cabinet members.

While P Geetha Jeevan will be the only woman in the cabinet, Senthil Balaji, popular leader from Karur who was also a former AIADMK minister and Sasikala supporter before joining the DMK, will get Electricity and Excise portfolios. Former Chennai city mayor Ma Subamanian, once considered as Stalin’s closest aide, will get Health portfolio.

Palanivel Thiagarajan will be the new Finance minister. From a political family in Madurai, he did his MBA in Finance from the Sloan School of Management at MIT. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who is considered close to Udhayanidhi, will get Education.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, the DMK camp was also busy with discussions on priorities of the new government. At the top of the list is the Covid situation.

Officials have already been told to start operations to exploit maximum resources in the state for oxygen supply. “Availing oxygen from several central government establishments in Tamil Nadu… and all private steel plants are the first priority. The distribution of remdesivir to individual patients is restricted in Chennai alone. It will soon be decentralised,” said a top source in DMK coordinating the transition process.

The leader said a complete lockdown or more curbs are being considered.

The new regime is also considering changes in the top bureaucracy. A source said Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan will be replaced with V Irai Anbu, a senior bureaucrat sidelined by the AIADMK regime.