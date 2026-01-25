Stalin slams ‘obstructionist’ Governor Ravi, turning Tamil Nadu assembly address into indictment of Raj Bhavan

Stalin was speaking during the debate on the motion thanking the Governor for his customary address, (PTI Photo)

In an unusually personal address in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin launched one of his sharpest attacks yet on Governor R N Ravi, accusing him of repeatedly obstructing the will of the elected government and standing in the way of the state’s progress.

Speaking during the debate on the motion thanking the Governor for his customary address, Stalin turned the occasion into a broader political indictment of Raj Bhavan, portraying the Governor not as a constitutional figurehead but as an impediment to governance.

“If someone opposes everything we do, if someone stands in the way of every welfare measure and development scheme, how can that be called cooperation?” Stalin asked, in remarks that drew loud desk-thumping from treasury benches.