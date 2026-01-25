Stalin slams ‘obstructionist’ Governor Ravi, turning Tamil Nadu assembly address into indictment of Raj Bhavan

Stalin was speaking during the debate on the motion thanking the Governor for his customary address, (PTI Photo)
In an unusually personal address in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin launched one of his sharpest attacks yet on Governor R N Ravi, accusing him of repeatedly obstructing the will of the elected government and standing in the way of the state’s progress.
Speaking during the debate on the motion thanking the Governor for his customary address, Stalin turned the occasion into a broader political indictment of Raj Bhavan, portraying the Governor not as a constitutional figurehead but as an impediment to governance.
“If someone opposes everything we do, if someone stands in the way of every welfare measure and development scheme, how can that be called cooperation?” Stalin asked, in remarks that drew loud desk-thumping from treasury benches.
Without naming specific files or incidents, he suggested that key welfare and administrative initiatives had faced delays and resistance. He described the Governor as someone who showed “no satisfaction” in Tamil Nadu’s social justice-oriented policies and development achievements, and who was unwilling to align with the mandate given by the people.
Stalin framed the conflict as one between democratic legitimacy and unelected authority. “In a democracy, the government elected by the people must be allowed to function,” he said, adding that those holding constitutional posts should “support, not obstruct,” the state’s efforts.
Taking aim at critics who question the state’s politics, Stalin said patriotism was not performative nationalism. Pushing back against what he described as narrow definitions of nationalism, Stalin said true patriotism lay not in slogans but in protecting people’s rights, strengthening federalism and delivering welfare to the poor.
The Chief Minister repeatedly invoked Tamil Nadu’s record on welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, education and social equity, arguing that the State had achieved standards comparable to developed regions. He said these gains were the result of collective work by ministers, legislators and officials – and should not be hindered by political friction with the Governor’s office.
At one point, he contrasted the Assembly’s democratic character with what he suggested was the Governor’s political posture, remarking that “people’s representatives debate here, not those who sit outside the mandate.”
Stalin also struck an electoral note, declaring that the ruling Dravidian model of governance had earned public trust and would continue. “We will return. We will win again,” he said, to cheers from his party members.
Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority.
Expertise
Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews.
Key Coverage Areas:
State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor.
Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties.
Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu.
Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail.
His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism.
Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More