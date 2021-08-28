Stalin moves resolution in Tamil Nadu Assembly opposing Centre’s farm laws

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Saturday moved a resolution in the state legislative Assembly opposing the Centre’s three agriculture laws. As he did, AIADMK and BJP MLAs staged a walkout.

Speaking in the Assembly, Stalin said the laws were against farmers’ rights, and that the Centre had passed them unilaterally without consulting the states. He said the three laws would neither help agricultural growth nor farmers in the country. He urged the Centre to repeal the laws to prevent agriculture from getting into the hands of corporate forces.

The Chief Minister said that for the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu, it was his government that presented a separate agricultural budget to improve the sector and the livelihoods of farmers.

“We have regulated markets in our country for farmers to sell their products. With an intention to nullify them, the Union Government has brought this law. Without holding any consolation with states, the Union Government has brought this law, which is against the federal system, and hence, we are in a position to oppose this law. They are breaching states’ rights, destroying honour of democratic institutions,” Stalin said.

“Paying respect to the peaceful protest of the farmers, the Tamil Nadu government has moved this resolution,” Stalin said, adding that all cases filed against farmers for protesting against the farm laws over the last one year would be withdrawn.

The only thing farmers were demanding was to provide a fair price for their produce, Stalin said.

He also highlighted there was no provision in the law to prevent genetically modified seeds.

As soon as Stalin moved the resolution, AIADMK and BJP MLAs staged a walkout in the Assembly.

Deputy Leader of AIADMK legislature O Panneerselvam said while the CM has listed the disadvantages of the farm laws, its advantages also need to be highlighted. He sought to know whether the state government has written to the Centre over the matter, and if it has received a reply.

Earlier, AIADMK’s K P Anbalagan said the resolution has been tabled in a “hasty manner”, and wanted an evaluation of its pros and cons by holding discussions with relevant stakeholders.

Ever since the three farm laws were enacted by the Centre, the DMK has demanded they be withdrawn as they are “against the interests of farmers”.

“The government has made a clear decision to pass a resolution seeking the withdrawal of these three farm laws reflecting the feelings of farmers across the country,” Stalin said in June, adding there is no change on that decision.

Stalin said Saturday’s resolution was in line with his party’s electoral promise, made ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls.

— With inputs from PTI.