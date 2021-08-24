Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces memorial for Karunanidhi costing Rs 39 cr, opposition welcomes move

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that the state government would build a memorial for former chief minister and DMK stalwart MK Karunanidhi at his resting place on Marina beach in Chennai.

Stalin said Karunanidhi, his father, played a pivotal role in Tamil Nadu’s development and worked till his last breath for the welfare of Tamils. Stalin said the memorial, which is set to be built on 2.21 acres and costing Rs 39 crore, will have digital content on the life and achievements of Karunanidhi. Stalin made the announcement under rule 110 of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly.

Stalin said there has never been a leader in the country like Karunanidhi, who was never defeated in his 13 outings in the elections. He further added that in his 80 years of political life, Karunanidhi was an assembly member for 60 years.

“Kalaignar is the architect behind the modern Tamil Nadu which we are witnessing now. He took the state forward in education, socio-economic conditions,” Stalin said.

Opposition leaders of AIADMK wholeheartedly welcomed Stalin’s announcement. O Panneerselvam said Karunanidhi brought several welfare schemes to the state. He said Karunanidhi’s movie dialogues helped the backward communities progress in the state.

Karunanidhi died on August 7, 2018, when he was 94. He was buried with full state honours at Marina Beach next to his mentor and former Tamil Nadu chief minister CN Annadurai.