Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches special nutrition scheme for infants, govt school students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Tuesday launched a special nutrition programme for infants and children of government school students. As part of the scheme, the government is planning to provide Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for children up to eight weeks and also provide mothers of 11,917 infants up to six months with a kit that will include iron syrup and other nutritional supplements.

CM Stalin also expanded the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme implemented to more government schools. Since September 2022, the government has been providing free breakfast for students from Class I to V. The scheme that was functioning in a total of 539 schools in corporation, municipal, and taluks has now been extended to 433 more schools benefitting about 56,098 students. The government, in a statement, noted that a total of 1,11,216 children (from six months to six years) were found to be nutrition deficient.

The chief minister launched the schemes as part of the several programmes he inaugurated at an event held at the Anna Centenary library in Chennai.

Conservancy labourers to be trained to use modern equipment

With an aim to end manual scavenging, an agreement was signed between the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) in the presence of CM Stalin to offer training to conservancy labourers in using modern equipment so as to prevent deaths while on job.

Measures will also be made to make the conservancy workers entrepreneurs. The scheme will be initially launched in the Greater Chennai Corporation.

CM Stalin laid the foundation stone for the construction of 44 hospitals across the state to be built at a cost of Rs 1,136.32 crore.

Providing jobs and welfare schemes, and offering title-deeds for houses on priority basis to differently-abled were some of the other programmes launched on the day.

Advertisement

The government has also hiked the monthly financial aid being provided to trans-persons from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.

‘Free bus travel for women shall continue’

During his speech, CM Stalin said that he was determined to continue the free bus travel for women, the party’s election manifesto proposal in the 2021 assembly polls, as it will benefit lakhs of women in the state. The DMK leader said that the government would go ahead with the scheme though there are concerns that it would affect the revenue of the transport department.

“We won the polls and before taking oath, officials asked me what are the schemes we could announce and I told them about providing free travel for women. After assuming charge as the Chief Minister, the first order I signed was to provide free bus travel for women. Till now, women have made 236 crore free rides,” he said.