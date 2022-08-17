Tamil Nadu CM in Delhi: Stalin to call on PM Modi in the evening

Updated: August 17, 2022 11:16:16 am
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in Delhi.
While, Stalin’s meet with Vice President Dhankar is underway, he would next meet the President, said a government source.
In the evening, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is scheduled to call on PM Modi and take up several key issues that have a bearing on the state.
He is expected to take up matters on additional funding, fresh initiatives, anti-NEET Bill status, among several others. Stalin is expected to return to Chennai tonight.
Subscriber Only Stories
This is the first visit of Stalin to the national capital after Murmu and Dhankar were recently elected as President and Vice President respectively. The scheduled meeting with the President and Vice President is described as a “courtesy visit”.
On August 16, Stalin had said that his visit to Delhi was aimed at getting requisite projects for the state.
In his capacity as the Chief Minister, he has the responsibility of securing necessary projects from the Centre for the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people, he had said.
There is a relationship between the Union and State governments and not between the DMK and the BJP, Stalin had asserted.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Sima Taparia picks Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli as her favourite Bollywood couple after calling Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas mismatched
Meeting took place between govt and FIFA for holding of U-17 World Cup: SG Tushar Mehta tells SC
Pune: Lured by high profits on bitcoin trading, man loses Rs 13 lakh to cyber criminals
Gurgaon: Ingka Centre breaks ground on its first IKEA anchored meeting place
Ekta Kapoor roots for ‘legend’ Aamir Khan, says Laal Singh Chaddha cannot be boycotted
Angelina Jolie told the FBI that Brad Pitt ‘physically assaulted’ her, new report reveals
Indian Matchmaking’s Aparna Shewakramani: ‘Sima Taparia and I did have a breakup, our values…’
CUET UG 2022 Phase IV LIVE Updates: Exam begins for over 3 lakh students
Delhi: Gaming app helps police trace 16-year-old missing girl
IIT Delhi joins hands with UN World Food Programme to launch Public Systems Lab
I am a diabetic. Can I have alcohol or not? How much? How frequently? What type of drink?
‘Darlings’ actor Vijay Varma’s fashion game is unmissable; check it out