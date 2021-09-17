scorecardresearch
Friday, September 17, 2021
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin pays floral tribute to social reformer Periyar on his 143rd birth anniversary

The chief minister later left for the state Secretariat to take a pledge alongside government officials affirming that they will follow Periyar’s ideology which is based on social justice, self-respect, rationalism and equality

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
September 17, 2021 11:50:36 am
Periyar, M K StalinTamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin pays floral tributes to social reformer Periyar at Chennai's Anna Salai on Friday.

Celebrating the 143rd birth anniversary of Dravidian ideologue EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tributes to the social reformer in Anna Salai on Friday. Stalin was joined by cabinet ministers Durai Murugan, Sekar Babu and KN Nehru, and MPs TR Balu and K Kanimozhi, among others.

The chief minister said Periyar laid the foundation for the growth of Tamil society in the last century and his teachings will continue to pave the way for the future.

He later left for the state Secretariat to take a pledge alongside government officials affirming that they will follow the social reformer’s ideology which is based on social justice, self-respect, rationalism and equality.

On Thursday, Stalin said a committee comprising bureaucrats, educationists and legal experts would be formed to monitor whether social justice is duly followed in employment, education, postings, promotions and appointments. Two weeks ago, the CM had announced in the Assembly that Periyar’s birth anniversary on September 17 will be observed as Social Justice Day every year to propagate his egalitarian principles.

AIADMK, Periyar AIADMK members pay their respects to Periyar in Chennai.

Meanwhile, BJP functionaries in the state celebrated the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, BJP state president K Annamalai and other senior functionaries marked the occasion in Chennai by cutting a cake. Annamalai took to Twitter and said the party kicked off the celebrations by cleaning the beach near Tiruvanmiyur in Chennai.

