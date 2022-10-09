scorecardresearch
Stalin elected unopposed as DMK chief for second time

The 69-year old top leader, the younger son of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, has held several party posts, including that of DMK treasurer and youth wing secretary.

M K Stalin (ANI)

DMK stalwart and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was unanimously elected as party president at the party’s general council meeting held here on Sunday.

In the newly constituted general council, which held its meeting here, the DMK declared Stalin as elected unopposed to the top party post. Party veterans Duraimurugan and T R Baalu were unanimously elected as general secretary and treasurer respectively.

All the three leaders have been elected to their posts for the second time.

When the Chief Minister arrived at the venue of the general council meeting here, he was accorded a rousing reception by party workers.

As part of the DMK’s 15th organisational polls, party president, general secretary and treasurer were elected following elections to party posts, at various levels, across the state.

The 69-year old top leader, the younger son of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi, has held several party posts, including that of DMK treasurer and youth wing secretary.

Stalin was elected unanimously as party president in 2018 following the demise of Karunanidhi. Stalin is the second president of the DMK.

Karunanidhi became the first president of the DMK in 1969 and it was for the first time the post of president was created in the party. Icon of the Dravidian movement and DMK founder C N Annadurai was the party general secretary, the top post till his demise in 1969. The DMK was founded in 1949.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 10:44:56 am
