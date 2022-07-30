scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Stalin dubs as “autocratic,” arrest of journalists, central agencies’ action against oppn leaders

Federalism will aid India and the country is not a single government, Stalin said

By: PTI |
July 30, 2022 7:46:56 pm
M K Stalin virtually addressing the event (Twitter/@mkstalin)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday described as “autocratic behaviour” the arrest of journalists and action by central probe agencies against opposition leaders and said these amount to “betraying” the country’s freedom fighters .

Those trying to “impose” one language, one faith and one culture were the country’s “enemies,” and there was no place for such “evil forces,” he said.

Stalin was virtually addressing the “India @75 Manorama News Conclave 2022” in Kerala’s Thrissur from Chennai, where he expressed concern over the recent suspension of 27 Parliamentarians, saying the right to express was being denied.

Other Reads |Tamil Nadu cuts internship fee for foreign medicos

Stalin also praised his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and said the alliance between his DMK and the CPI(M) in Tamil Nadu was “ideological” and not a mere electoral tie-up.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Taking questions after his address at the conclave, Stalin dubbed as “autocratic behaviour” arrest of journalists and central agencies “targeting” opposition leaders.

“It is wrong to snatch away the rights provided by the Constitution, created after independence which was ensured after much struggle. My opinion is that this is a betrayal of the freedom fighters,” he said.

Other Reads |Tamil Nadu will organise tiger summit, says Stalin

On the “One country, one language” issue, concerning Hindi and the protests against the same in Tamil Nadu and Kerala recently, Stalin said India was a country where many languages were spoken. One language cannot become the national language or official language, he said. “If it so happens, others languages will be destroyed gradually,” he added.

Responding to a query on Vijayan, Stalin said he had modelled his activities on the veteran CPI (M) ‘comrade’, especially in handling the Covid-19 pandemic after he assumed office last year.

“I implemented that (Covid management) on the guidance of your state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” Stalin said.

On the alliance, the DMK chief said the two parties were “cordial”.

Other Reads |Anna University convocation: A strong govt isn’t restrictive but responsive, youth are growth engine, says PM Modi

“The tie-up between the two parties is not a mere poll alliance. It is an ideological alliance,” he said, adding, the “healthy” ties will continue. TN CPI(M) leaders also shared “healthy advice” to the DMK government on various issues, he added. The DMK-led alliance also has the Congress, CPI and VCK in the state.

Earlier, in his address, Stalin expressed concern over the suspension of 27 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members recently.

“The right to express is being denied even to MPs, in the Parliament which should be a place for the clash of various ideas. 27 MPs, including those from the DMK have been suspended.” “There is no right to expression even in the Parliament which is the place to express opinion,” he said, adding, “this is the state of India’s democracy today.” He also slammed the BJP, the alleged face-offs with Governors in some non-BJP ruled states, the National Education Policy 2020 and said “the policies of Union government are anti-people.”

“BJP attempts to run parallel governments, through its Governors. We have to govern our states, even as we face all these hurdles. And we have to fulfill the needs and expectations of people as well. But I am still hopeful,” he added.

Stalin also praised former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for initiatives including reorganisation of states on linguistic basis, poverty eradication and introducing the Five Year plans.

“He was a secular man; gave importance to democracy and talked about federalism,” Stalin said.

More from Chennai

Federalism will aid India and the country is not a single government, he added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?

3

Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts

4

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

5

'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Explained: The violent conflict in the DRC, in which two BSF personnel we...
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to con...
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to con...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new pre...
Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold
CWG 2022

Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver
CWG 2022

Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
2002 riots case

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?
Explained

Why have Africa, Asia seen so many viruses emerge recently?

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first

Premium
The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production
Explained

The $280 bn US CHIPS Bill for boosting semiconductor production

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement