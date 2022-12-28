Stalin announces sugarcane in Pongal gift hamper after criticism from Opposition, farmers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Wednesday announced that one full sugarcane will be provided to all ration card holders in the state along with the gift hamper promised earlier on the occasion of the Pongal harvest festival which will be celebrated next month.

A few days ago, the government had said that ration card holders, including those residing in Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps, will receive a Pongal gift hamper which includes 1kg rice, 1kg sugar and Rs 1,000 in cash.

The DMK-led government’s decision to leave out sugarcane from the gift hamper evoked strong response from many political parties, including the AIADMK, the BJP and the NTK.

The state’s main Opposition, AIADMK, announced it would hold a demonstration in Tiruvannamalai on January 2 to condemn the ruling government. A PIL was also filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the state government to consider including sugarcane alongside the Pongal gift hamper.

Taking it a notch further, the farmers, while speaking to the media, claimed that they will incur a huge loss if the government does not procure sugarcane from them to distribute to the public for the festival.

The government then issued a statement where it claimed that based on the request of the farmers, a full sugarcane will be included along with other gifts for Pongal. It was noted that instead of January 2, Stalin will inaugurate the distribution event on January 9.

While addressing reporters Wednesday, Minister for Co-Operation K R Periyakaruppan said in order to prevent long queues in front of Public Distribution System (PDS) shops, the government will distribute tokens at the shops from January 3 to January 8.