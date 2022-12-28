scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Stalin announces sugarcane in Pongal gift hamper after criticism from Opposition, farmers

A few days ago, the government had said that ration card holders, including those residing in Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps, will receive a Pongal gift hamper which includes 1kg rice, 1kg sugar and Rs 1,000 in cash.

MK Stalin will inaugurate the gift hamper distribution event on January 9. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Wednesday announced that one full sugarcane will be provided to all ration card holders in the state along with the gift hamper promised earlier on the occasion of the Pongal harvest festival which will be celebrated next month.

A few days ago, the government had said that ration card holders, including those residing in Sri Lankan rehabilitation camps, will receive a Pongal gift hamper which includes 1kg rice, 1kg sugar and Rs 1,000 in cash.

The DMK-led government’s decision to leave out sugarcane from the gift hamper evoked strong response from many political parties, including the AIADMK, the BJP and the NTK.

The state’s main Opposition, AIADMK, announced it would hold a demonstration in Tiruvannamalai on January 2 to condemn the ruling government. A PIL was also filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the state government to consider including sugarcane alongside the Pongal gift hamper.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

Taking it a notch further, the farmers, while speaking to the media, claimed that they will incur a huge loss if the government does not procure sugarcane from them to distribute to the public for the festival.

The government then issued a statement where it claimed that based on the request of the farmers, a full sugarcane will be included along with other gifts for Pongal. It was noted that instead of January 2, Stalin will inaugurate the distribution event on January 9.

More from Chennai

While addressing reporters Wednesday, Minister for Co-Operation K R Periyakaruppan said in order to prevent long queues in front of Public Distribution System (PDS) shops, the government will distribute tokens at the shops from January 3 to January 8.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 16:42 IST
Next Story

Haryana govt’s flip-flop on Calling Attention Notice by Abhay Chautala sparks row in Assembly

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close