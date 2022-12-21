Srirangam temple accounts properly audited, no need for CAG audit, says court

The accounts of the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple, Srirangam, have been properly audited upto June 30, 2021, and an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India does not arise for this temple account, the Madras High Court has ruled.

The court accepted the counter filed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable department and dismissed the writ appeal by Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam seeking a direction to the CAG to conduct an audit of the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple account from 2000 to till date.

In the counter-affidavit, Commissioner of HR & CE J Kumaragurubaran submitted that invoking the powers under the CAG DPC Act, 1971, may not arise for the simple reason that temples under the control of HR & CE department were not established or created under any statute nor are the temples substantially financed by grants or loans from the consolidated fund of Indian or Tamil Nadu governments.

“The assets and financial accounts of the temples are audited by respective temples and the same is scrutinised by a separate audit department unit under the control of the Finance Department of the government of Tamil Nadu.

Therefore, without meaning any derogation to the powers of the CAG under the Act, it could be safely mentioned that when a special Act dealing with the administration of the religious institutions including audit is already in place the provisions under the CAG DPC Act, need not be invoked,” the commissioner stated.

“The writ petition was dismissed by a Bench headed by acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar on December 14,” a release from the HR & CE said on Tuesday.

The court observed that the accounts of the Srirangam Ranganatha Swamy temple were properly audited up to June 30, 2021, by the Audit Department of Hindu religious institutions, under the control of the state finance department.

A perusal of the CAG (Duties, Powers and Conditions of Service) Act, 1971, showed that if any authority or body has to be audited by the CAG, the said authority or body should fall within the provisions of the Act. Section 14 of the Act empowers the CAG to audit receipts and expenditure of bodies or authorities substantially financed from the revenues of union and state governments, the bench observed.

“In the light of the above provision, if we look at the case on hand, the audit by the CAG invoking the powers under the said Act does not arise, for the temple in question, as it is not established / created under any statute,” the bench said.

The prayer for a direction to the CAG is not legally sustainable, and liable to fail as the assets and financial accounts of temples are being audited by the respective temples and scrutinised by the separate audit department unit of the state finance department, it said.

Also, no material evidence was produced to show maladministration or malafide functioning of the said temple. “Thus, for all the reasons stated above, we are of the considered view that the writ petition is devoid of any merit and it is dismissed accordingly. No costs,” the bench said.