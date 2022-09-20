Chennai News Live Updates: Woman hacks ward member to death near Tambaram, police probe on

Chennai News Live updates, September 20, 2022: A 36-year-old bootlegger is on the run after she allegedly killed a ward member at Naduveerapattu Panchayat near Tambaram in Tamil Nadu Monday, said the police Tuesday. According to the police, the accused identified as Lokeshwari alias Esther, and deceased Sathish, 31, belong to the same party. The accused had been buying liquor from a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) shop and had been selling it illegally in the neighbourhood.
The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 8 Indian fishermen from near Chennai, for alleged maritime boundary violation, officials said on Tuesday. The fishermen hailed from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu. They were picked up by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in that country’s waters between Mullaitheevu and Neduntheevu late on Monday, officials from the fisheries department said.
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Monday adopted an unanimous resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party. In the party’s state general council meet held here, a resolution proposed by TNCC president K S Alagiri, seeking Rahul Gandhi to assume the office of All India Congress Committee President was passed unanimously. “Proposing Rahul Gandhi as the AICC President, a resolution moved by TNCC President K S Alagiri was unanimously adopted in the TNCC’s general council,” the TNCC tweeted.
A senior Tamil Nadu BJP functionary on Tuesday said he has filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against A Raja for his alleged hate speech against Hindus and wanted the DMK MP to be refrained from contesting in future elections. (PTI)
A 36-year-old bootlegger is on the run after she allegedly killed a ward member at Naduveerapattu Panchayat near Tambaram in Tamil Nadu Monday, said the police Tuesday.
According to the police, the accused identified as Lokeshwari alias Esther, and deceased Sathish, 31, belong to the same party. The accused had been buying liquor from a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) shop and had been selling it illegally in the neighbourhood. Read more here
DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan on Tuesday announced her decision to quit her post and from the party.
The 75-year old Jagadeesan, who represented Tiruchengode constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009, was Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the same period, also said she was ending her over four-decade stint in active politics. Know more...
The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 8 Indian fishermen from near here, for alleged maritime boundary violation, officials said on Tuesday.
The fishermen hailed from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu. Know more...
Tamil actor Pauline Jessica, popularly known by her stage name Deepa, died by suicide on September 18. She was found hanging in her Chennai apartment, reported ANI. The actor, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was last seen in the movie Vaidha.
The police were summoned to the scene by her neighbours. Her body was sent for an autopsy to the Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. Read more...
I started asking people for directions to Mylapore’s ‘Alwar kadai’ (Alwar’s shop) almost one kilometre away. Not one said they did not know about it. Finally, I reached the shop – also known as the ‘open book shop’.
What greeted me was a big shed-like setting on the pavement filled with numerous books and no signboard. Ammu Alwar, 42, daughter of R K Alwar, who previously owned the store, stood there tending to customers.The ‘open book shop’ was started in 1939 and caters to at least 60 customers daily even now. Read more...
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today in Tambaram, Vysarpadi, Perambur carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. Know more