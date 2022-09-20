Chennai News Live Updates: Woman hacks ward member to death near Tambaram, police probe on

A 36-year-old bootlegger is on the run after she allegedly killed a ward member, police said. (File Representational photo)

Chennai News Live updates, September 20, 2022: A 36-year-old bootlegger is on the run after she allegedly killed a ward member at Naduveerapattu Panchayat near Tambaram in Tamil Nadu Monday, said the police Tuesday. According to the police, the accused identified as Lokeshwari alias Esther, and deceased Sathish, 31, belong to the same party. The accused had been buying liquor from a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) shop and had been selling it illegally in the neighbourhood.

The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 8 Indian fishermen from near Chennai, for alleged maritime boundary violation, officials said on Tuesday. The fishermen hailed from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu. They were picked up by the Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in that country’s waters between Mullaitheevu and Neduntheevu late on Monday, officials from the fisheries department said.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Monday adopted an unanimous resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to lead the party. In the party’s state general council meet held here, a resolution proposed by TNCC president K S Alagiri, seeking Rahul Gandhi to assume the office of All India Congress Committee President was passed unanimously. “Proposing Rahul Gandhi as the AICC President, a resolution moved by TNCC President K S Alagiri was unanimously adopted in the TNCC’s general council,” the TNCC tweeted.