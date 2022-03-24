Sri Lankan Navy arrests 16 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu

By: PTI | Rameshwaram |
Updated: March 24, 2022 10:03:39 am
The Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday arrested 16 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for alleged violation of its maritime boundary, officials here said.
The arrests were effected in two separate instances, fisheries department officials said, adding that two mechanised boats have also been seized by the Lankan navy.
They said 12 of the fishermen were picked up while fishing near Katchatheevu and the rest from Gulf of Mannar.
The latest arrests come after several fishermen from the state were arrested by Sri Lanka on multiple occasions last month.
