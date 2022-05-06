Spiritual and cultural eco-park, hop-on, hop-off buses, Chennai vizha: TN govt’s grand plans to enhance tourism

A spiritual and cultural eco-park, a summer exhibition, a water sports destination and a handicrafts festival are among several plans of the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu to enhance tourism in the state

M Madhiventhan, the state tourism minister, made a slew of announcements in the Assembly on Thursday during the demands of grants for his department.

The government plans to establish a ‘Spiritual and Cultural Eco- park’ on the East Coast Road in collaboration with the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR and CE) at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

A summer festival is set to be organised in Chennai with flower, fruit, vegetable and palm products exhibition and show every year in collaboration with the state horticulture department at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

The Island ground in Chennai will be developed as a year-round mega event destination with various infrastructure facilities like entry plaza, parking, access control, lighting, toilets, landscaping, compound wall, etc., at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The Poondi reservoir and the Kolavai Lake in Chengalpattu will be developed as a tourist destination with various attractions like water sports, boat rides, adventure activities and bird watching decks.

The Maragatha Poonga in Mamallapuram is set to be developed as a “glow garden” with attractive lighting, amusements and other tourist attractions under public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

“Chennai Vizha”, a national handicrafts, handloom and food festival to showcase handicrafts, handlooms and food of various parts of the country will be organised as an annual event in Chennai at a cost of Rs.1.5 crore.

“Hop-on, Hop-off” bus services for tourists to visit popular spots in Chennai including the Marina beach, Light House, Besant Nagar beach, Valluvar Kottam, Fort St George, Egmore Museum, etc will be launched soon.

The tourism department is taking steps to set up a 24×7 help desk for addressing grievances of tourists.

Further, Courtallam, the renowned tourist spot in Tenkasi district known as the ‘spa of the south’’ is set to be developed with aesthetic landscaping, necessary infrastructure and tourist amenities at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

The Muttam Beach and Thirparappu falls in Kanniyakumari district will be developed as major tourist attractions with modern amenities at a cost of Rs 6.6 crores.

The department is also planning to start a new chain of fast food kiosks with the brand name “Quick Bites” at major tourist destinations such as Vandalur, Kovalam, Yercaud and other places initially at a cost of Rs.75 lakh.

The minister said sound and light shows with laser 3D mapping technology will be set up at four important temples of Tamil Nadu in PPP mode in partnership with HR and CE.