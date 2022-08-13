Spending on health, education can’t be freebies: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

August 13, 2022 8:22:00 pm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the expenditure incurred by the government on education and health cannot be construed as freebies and stated such measures were being extended to the poor and those living in the fringes.
He also took an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opposing freebies but said he did not want to talk much about it as “it will become politics.” In fact, the Supreme Court has said freebies and welfare scheme were different, Stalin said in an event at the Arumigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College at his Kolathur constituency here.
“The expenditure on education and health cannot be freebies. Because education is about knowledge while medicine relates to health. This government wants to implement adequate welfare schemes in both these sectors,” he said.
Listing out the initiatives in Health and Education, including those delivered on doorsteps, Stalin said “these are not freebies (but) social welfare schemes.” “These are implemented to benefit the poor and those in the fringes,’ he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
In an apparent reference at Modi, Stalin said, “some people have now newly emerged with the advice there should be no freebies.” “We are not bothered about that. If I talk more, it will become politics. So I don’t want to talk more about this,” he said.
Modi had recently said freebies are a spoke in India’s effort to become self-reliant and also a burden on taxpayer and criticised some opposition parties for engaging in the politics of freebies.
Further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving a “perverse twist” to the debate on freebies, saying the AAP leader putting education and health in that category is an attempt to create fear in the minds of the poor.
On Friday, Stalin had said his government’s flagship free bus travel for women scheme was not a freebie but an “economic revolution” that had ensured savings for the beneficiaries.
The different DMK and AIADMK regimes have over the years implemented various government initiatives free of cost in different sectors in the state, such as the colour TV scheme (DMK), the milch animals and laptop for students (AIADMK).
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Latest News
‘Can’t allow heartless approach’: Maharashtra told to consider widow’s compassionate-job plea pending for 14 years
Tricolour shield in Ukraine war, inspiration in CWG: Modi to medalists
From discussions on blasphemy to intolerance, ‘Satanic Verses’ in Parliament over the years
‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies as a booster shot on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’
Shakib Al Hasan appointed Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, T20 World Cup
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor reveals 2011 incident during IPL
Sri Lanka gives nod for docking of Chinese research ship at Hambantota port on Aug 16
Raveena Tandon serves ‘BFF goals’ as she steps out for a lunch date with her friends
Karan Johar on receiving hate for friendship with Alia Bhatt: ‘I don’t know why people get so annoyed. I’m allowed to…’
Newsmakers of the Week | TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, new Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister
Kerala MLA Jaleel withdraws ‘Azad Kashmir’ comment after backlash
Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill now fails Centre test twice, but state not deterred