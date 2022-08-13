scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Spending on health, education can’t be freebies: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Stalin had said his government's flagship free bus travel for women scheme was not a freebie but an "economic revolution" that had ensured savings for the beneficiaries.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 13, 2022 8:22:00 pm
The different DMK and AIADMK regimes have over the years implemented various government initiatives free of cost in different sectors in the state (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the expenditure incurred by the government on education and health cannot be construed as freebies and stated such measures were being extended to the poor and those living in the fringes.

He also took an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opposing freebies but said he did not want to talk much about it as “it will become politics.” In fact, the Supreme Court has said freebies and welfare scheme were different, Stalin said in an event at the Arumigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College at his Kolathur constituency here.

“The expenditure on education and health cannot be freebies. Because education is about knowledge while medicine relates to health. This government wants to implement adequate welfare schemes in both these sectors,” he said.

Listing out the initiatives in Health and Education, including those delivered on doorsteps, Stalin said “these are not freebies (but) social welfare schemes.” “These are implemented to benefit the poor and those in the fringes,’ he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

In an apparent reference at Modi, Stalin said, “some people have now newly emerged with the advice there should be no freebies.” “We are not bothered about that. If I talk more, it will become politics. So I don’t want to talk more about this,” he said.

Modi had recently said freebies are a spoke in India’s effort to become self-reliant and also a burden on taxpayer and criticised some opposition parties for engaging in the politics of freebies.

Further, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving a “perverse twist” to the debate on freebies, saying the AAP leader putting education and health in that category is an attempt to create fear in the minds of the poor.

Advertisement
Also Read |BJP supporter hurls slipper at Tamil Nadu minister Thiagarajan’s car at Madurai airport

On Friday, Stalin had said his government’s flagship free bus travel for women scheme was not a freebie but an “economic revolution” that had ensured savings for the beneficiaries.

More from Chennai

The different DMK and AIADMK regimes have over the years implemented various government initiatives free of cost in different sectors in the state, such as the colour TV scheme (DMK), the milch animals and laptop for students (AIADMK).

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 08:22:00 pm

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
From discussions on blasphemy to intolerance, ‘Satanic Verses’ in Parliam...
From discussions on blasphemy to intolerance, ‘Satanic Verses’ in Parliam...
Newsmakers of the Week | TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, new Chhattisgarh BJP...
Newsmakers of the Week | TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, new Chhattisgarh BJP...
What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Himachal Assembly passes bill against forced mass conversion

Himachal Assembly passes bill against forced mass conversion

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Revisiting some of Salman Rushdie's most memorable novels

Revisiting some of Salman Rushdie's most memorable novels

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement