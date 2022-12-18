scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Special Programme dept should be watchdog to ensure schemes reach people: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi said appropriate monitoring should be in place to ensure that government announcements on schemes does not stop with orders to implement them.

Udhayanidhi Stalin at a review meeting with the officials (Twitter/@Udhaystalin)
The Special Programme Implementation (SIP) department should function as a supervisory body to make sure that the Tamil Nadu government’s initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries, Minister for Youth Welfare and SIP, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday advised the officials.

Chairing his first review meeting of the department here, Udhayanidhi said appropriate monitoring should be in place to ensure that government announcements on schemes does not stop with orders to implement them.

The SIP department should work together with other departments, work more effectively as the government’s supervisory body to make sure that initiatives and state schemes reached the intended beneficiaries by tapping technology-based resources more, he told officials.

Udhayanidhi was briefed by officials on the functions of the department, which includes announcements under Rule 110 on new initiatives by the Chief Minister in the Assembly, the general and farm Budgets and monitoring the implementation aspect of all such initiatives.
Principal Secretary to government, T Udhayachandran and top officials were present.

Udhayanidhi Stalin assumed office as Minister for Youth Welfare, Sports Development and SIP on December 14.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 06:56:37 am
