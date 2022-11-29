Special camps set up in Tamil Nadu electricity offices to link consumer and Aadhaar numbers

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Monday started special camps to help people link their Aadhaar with service connection (electricity) numbers. The camps are being organised across 2,811 section offices of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and will be operational till December 31.

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji Monday said of the total 2.5 crore electricity consumers with domestic connections, 15 lakh people have already linked their Aadhaar numbers. He added that linking Aadhaar helps the department maintain a proper record of government schemes, and subsidies and prevent loss.

With the special camps underway, the electricity department has issued a set of guidelines for officials to make the linking process smoother for consumers.

It has been stated that it is the responsibility of section officers concerned to ensure that no amount is collected from any consumer by the staff for carrying out the work.

The officers were informed that strict action will be initiated against them if any such complaints are received.

Adequate seating arrangements must be provided to the public and special priority must be given to senior citizens, handicapped persons, and physically challenged consumers. If necessary, shamiyana (pandal) must be set up for the benefit of visitors, the release noted.

The special camp will function every day between 10:30 am and 5:15 pm except during festivals and national holidays.

“It is to be ensured that the Aadhar linking counter should function continuously without any lunch break or tea break. Accordingly, staff may be arranged by section officers,” the release added.

How to link Aadhaar online?

• Go to the website https://nsc.tnebltd.gov.in/adharupload or you can type TANGEDCO and TNEB on Google and reach the official website and then click on the ‘link your service connection number with Aadhaar’ tab

• Enter your service connection number

• Verify your mobile number to generate OTP

• Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number and click on validate OTP

• Enter your details, there will be options for both owner and tenant, click on the relevant option

• Add the Aadhaar card number you want to link with your TNEB account

• Enter your details including your name as per your Aadhaar card

• Click on browse and upload a picture of your Aadhaar card and click on submit