Special camps to link Aadhaar number with electricity connection begin in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) began special camps for linking consumer numbers with Aadhaar numbers on Monday.

The camps, intended for new enrolments as well as consumers who wish to change their details, are organised at Tangedco’s 2,811 section offices.

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji told reporters that even if a person has multiple connections, linking them with their Aadhaar number would not cause any change in status and that they would continue to get 100 units of free power.

The camps will function from 10.30am to 5.15pm till December 31 except on festival days.

Officials will open a separate counter for senior citizens and differently abled customers at all section offices. “Of the total of 2.33 crore domestic power connections, around 15 lakh people have already linked their Aadhaar connections,” the minister said.

Balaji said messages about linking the Aadhaar number with power connections were being sent to customers’ mobile numbers.

The Aadhaar linking of connections under the categories of domestic, handloom, powerloom, huts and agriculture has been underway for the past few days.

Advertisement

The minister said that all the benefits and subsidies would continue as usual and that Aadhaar linking would just help the electricity department maintain proper data, upgrade the mechanism, prevent losses and introduce more benefits for the needy.