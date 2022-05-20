scorecardresearch
Friday, May 20, 2022
Southern Railway to run Nilgiri summer special trains between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam

The special trains will be operated as fully reserved trains and weekly trains will be operated between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam.

By: PTI | Coimbatore |
May 20, 2022 9:38:05 am
The Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam train will leave Udhagamandalam at 11.25 AM on Fridays from May 27 to July 22 (9 services) to reach Mettupalayam at 4.20 PM the same day. (Representational)

To cater to tourists visiting Nilgiris District, Southern Railway will operate summer special trains in Nilgiris Mountain Railway (NMR) from May 21.

The special trains will be operated as fully reserved trains and weekly trains will be operated between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam.

The Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam train will leave Mettupalayam at 9.10 AM on Saturdays from May 21 to July 17 (nine services) to reach Udhagamandalam at 2.25 PM the same day.

The Udhagamandalam – Mettupalayam train will leave Udhagamandalam at 11.25 AM on Fridays from May 27 to July 22 (9 services) to reach Mettupalayam at 4.20 PM the same day.

The train will go to Kallar, Hillgrove, Coonoor, Wellington, Aravankadu, Ketti Lovedale to reach Udhagamandalam (Ooty) Similarly, three round-trip joy rides per day will be operated between Udhagamandalam – Ketti – Udhagamandalam on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (five days a week) from May 22 to July 21, a press release said.

