Southern Railways introduces contactless ticket checking, thermal screening of passengers

In a bid to combat the novel coronavirus, the Chennai division of Southern Railways has introduced an advanced technique to facilitate contactless access to passengers at railway stations. Automated Ticket Checking and Managing Access (ATMA) is the new system installed at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. This new system facilitates contactless verification of tickets, body temperatures, and face masks of passengers entering and exiting the station premises.

As per a press release from the Southern Railways, the ATMA system is equipped with a web camera, affixed on the enquiry desk at the entry points. Passengers are directed to show their ticket along with identity proof which is captured by the camera, and the image gets displayed on the monitor for officials to check. Once the ticket verification is done, the passenger are allowed to enter the station premises for further screening.

The system is also equipped with thermal scanner-cum-camera that picks up the image and body temperature of the passenger which will be displayed on the monitor. A passenger is allowed to board the train only after getting a green signal on the monitor. If the body temperature of the passenger is high, a red signal will be displayed and necessary action will be initiated.

A voice response system will also be installed shortly. More than one passenger at a time can be screened with this advanced technique, saving time and avoiding crowds at the entrance.

The Southern Railways noted that the new system will be extended to all major stations of the Chennai division, including Arakkonam, Katpadi junction, etc in phases.

