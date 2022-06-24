Southern Railways cancels 12 suburban trains in Chennai

The Chennai division of Southern Railway has cancelled as many as 12 suburban trains due to ongoing engineering works in the Chennai Egmore-Villupuram section at Tambaram Yard. According to a release issued by Southern Railway, the trains will be cancelled till June 27.

The following trains are fully cancelled on June 24, 25 and 27: Tambaram-Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 10.25 pm, 11.25 and 11.45 pm; the Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai beach at 11.20 pm, 11.40 pm and at 11.59 pm.

Trains fully cancelled on June 26: Tambaram- Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 10.40 pm, 11.15 pm and 11.35 pm; the Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai beach at 11.30 pm, 11.40 pm and at 11.59 pm.