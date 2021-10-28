Southern Railways announces extra coaches for special trains from Chennai

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: October 28, 2021 11:39:07 am
Updated: October 28, 2021 11:39:07 am
In order to increase its capacity, the Southern Railways announced that it will add one more coach to certain trains leaving from Chennai.
Here is the list of trains that have increased their capacity:
- Train No. 02675 /02676 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Coimbatore – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Special will get One – Second Class Sitting Chair Car with effect from October 30 and Ex. Coimbatore with effect from October 30.
- Train No. 06079 / 06080 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Special will be get One – Second Class Sitting Chair Car from October 30 and Ex. KSR Bengaluru with effect from October 30.
- Train No. 02671 / 02672 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mettupalayam – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Special have been added with One – Sleeper Class Coach.
- Train No. 06603 / 06604 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Special will get One – General Second Class Coach Ex. Mangaluru Central with effect from October 28 and Ex. Thiruvananthapuram Central with effect from October 29.
- Train No. 02602 / 02601 Mangaluru Central – Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central Special get One – General Second Class Coach Ex. Mangaluru Central with effect from October 30 and Ex. Dr. MGR Chennai Central with effect from October 29.
- Train No. 06630 / 06629 Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Special will be permanently augmented with One – General Second Class Coach Ex. Mangaluru Central with effect from October 30 and Ex. Thiruvananthapuram Central with effect from October 31.
- Train No. 06627 / 06628 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Mangaluru Central – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Special will be permanently augmented with One – General Second Class Coach Ex. Mangaluru Central with effect from October 28 and Ex. Dr. MGR Chennai Central with effect from October 31.
- Train No. 06075 / 06076 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Special have been added with One – Double Decker AC Chair Car.
- Train No. 06302 / 06301 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Shoranur –Thiruvananthapuram Central Special will be permanently augmented with Three – Second Class Sitting Chair Cars on and from 01st November, 2021 in both the directions.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-