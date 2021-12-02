Southern Railway celebrates 100 years of Chennai-Mumbai Express

The Chennai division of Southern Railway Wednesday celebrated the centenary of the 22159/60 Chennai-Mumbai Superfast Express. Officials said the train made its maiden run on December 1 in 1921 as the Madras-Bombay fast passenger train.

According to a statement, the passenger service was converted into express service from March 1, 1930 and later, as a superfast train on July 1 that year. The superfast express train covers a distance of 1,284 km.

“The train passes through 31 railway stations between Chennai and Mumbai running via popular destinations Pune, Daund, Solapur, Yadgir, Raichur, Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta and Arakkonam. The train offers travellers, multiple class coaches, to choose train seats/births,” the release read.

The authorities organised a celebration to commemorate the centenary of the popular train service at the Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station ahead of its departure to Mumbai. The locomotive and the last two coaches were decorated. There was a cake cutting event as well. Cakes and toffees were distributed to the staff as well as the passengers. The senior staff waved the flag to mark the journey of the train on its centenary.