scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Southern Railway gets Rs 7.26-crore revenue via Bharat Gaurav trains

The Railway introduced Bharat Gaurav trains with a vision to showcase the rich cultural heritage and historical places to domestic and overseas tourists.

The Bharat Gaurav scheme aims to leverage the core strengths of the professionals of the tourism sector to run theme-based trains to tap the tourist potential. (Photo: Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

The eighth edition of the Bharat Gaurav trains would run between Coimbatore-north and Kumbakonam on a round trip service to passengers, Southern Railway said on Friday.

A total of Rs 7.26 crore has been generated for Southern Railway from Bharat Gaurav trains since the launch in June.

The Railway introduced Bharat Gaurav trains with a vision to showcase the rich cultural heritage and historical places to domestic and overseas tourists.

The Bharat Gaurav scheme aims to leverage the core strengths of the professionals of the tourism sector to run theme-based trains to tap the tourist potential.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...
In 20 days from Himachal to Gujarat poll dates, a blitzkrieg of projects,...Premium
In 20 days from Himachal to Gujarat poll dates, a blitzkrieg of projects,...
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activistPremium
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activist
More from Chennai

The first Bharat Gaurav round-trip train service was operated on June 14 between Coimbatore-north and Sainagar Shirdi.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 06:55:45 am
Next Story

Need smaller units of governance for democracy to work: Abhijit Banerjee

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement