Soundarya Rajnikanth’s pool post on Facebook amid water scarcity angers Chennai netizens

Soundarya Rajnikanth, the younger daughter of superstar-turned-politician Rajnikanth, found herself in the middle of a social media maelstrom for a Facebook post on teaching her son how to swim. The post received backlash from social media users who pointed out that posting such pictures while Chennai was reeling under a severe water scarcity was inappropriate, even as a few users praised her for her parenting skills.

On Saturday, Soundarya had posted a picture of herself with her son Ved on Facebook and captioned it: “Teach them early….and they learn to shine by themselves!!! #Swimming is an essential activity!!” (sic).

With users calling her out on wasting water while the city is dry, Soundarya tweeted that the picture was a throwback and even added the hashtag #LetsSaveWater. However, with criticism mounting on the young mother, Soundarya deleted the post and later issued a clarification on Twitter, saying it the picture was shared in good faith and was not intended to poke fun at the situation in Chennai.

Chennai has been under the grip of a drought since summer after the city’s four reservoirs – Chembarambakkam, Red Hills, Poondi and Cholavaram – which provide drinking water to Chennai went completely dry in April.

Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my #TravelDiaries considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity we are facing 🙏🏻. The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only 🙂🙏🏻 #LetsSaveWater — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) June 30, 2019

Meanwhile, superstar Rajnikanth, addressing a press meet on Saturday in Chennai, said that measures to save rainwater should be taken up on war-footing. He added that all the water bodies in the state had to be desilted before the onset of the monsoon.

