Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Sought appointment to meet Prez to recall TN Governor, says DMK MP

"Continuously, the Governors of those states that are not ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party have been indulging in acts that go against the Constitution. Such Governors have been deliberately making comments against the ruling government," she told reporters.

Kanimozhi said it was not right on the Governor's part to make comments on those representatives who have been elected by the public.

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has sought an appointment to meet President Droupadi Murmu to submit its petition to recall Governor R N Ravi, said party MP Kanimozhi on Sunday.

Further, the DMK women’s wing secretary said ,”To make a disrespecting comment by the Governor against those representatives who have been elected by the people is against the Constitutional rights.” To a query, she said, “we have sought an appointment to meet the President. Hopefully she will allot a suitable time to meet”.

The DMK regime is at loggerheads with Ravi over pending Bills and his remarks on ‘sanatana dharma’ and on the recent car explosion in Coimbatore. The DMK mouthpiece ‘Murasoli,’ in its editorial on October 31, targeted Ravi for making a remark on the alleged delay in handing over the blast case to the National Investigation Agency.

Ravi’s remark on the explosion is seen as the immediate cause that has prompted the DMK to up the ante. The Tamil Nadu’s ruling party had months ago in Parliament demanded Ravi’s recall. Allies of the DMK, including the CPI(M) and the Congress, had accused the Governor of trying to create confusion in the State by echoing the BJP’s stand on policy matters and other issues. DMK and its allies, according to the sources in the ruling party, were targeting Ravi for allegedly not confining himself to the Constitutional mandate of his office while demanding the Centre that he be recalled.

The petition to be submitted to the President to recall Governor Ravi would be based on Constitutional provisions, its mandate for the office of Governor, and how the incumbent does not function within the set framework envisaging cooperative federalism, the sources have said.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 07:22:58 am
