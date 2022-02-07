Make use of social media, reach out to voters: BJP state president K Annamalai urges party workers

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Sunday exhorted party workers to make use of social media to reach out to voters ahead of the urban local body polls in the state on February 19.

Speaking at the meeting introducing BJP candidates from Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi corporations, Annamalai said that “lotus (party symbol) will definitely bloom one day in Tamil Nadu”.

Annamalai said BJP is one of the fastest-growing parties in the state and the only one that is inclusive of all religions. The people of Tamil Nadu are ready for a change and they are open to providing opportunities for the newcomers, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare measures have reached the people of Tamil Nadu and the party can see the warm reception of the public on the ground, he added.

“The BJP is the biggest alternative force in Tamil Nadu. The next 11 days would be like a war. The BJP cadres should be prepared to face those tough challenges. There should be hard work and smart work. Make use of modern technology, use them to build relationships with the public. Make an effort to call every voter in your ward. Share all your welfare activities on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and send them to your ward members. The party should grow, we should win more votes and you should emerge victoriously,” Annamalai added.

“This time it is an eight-cornered fight in Tamil Nadu. Be confident and campaign for votes. We need votes of BJP cadres, their families, and also of people who haven’t voted for BJP in the past,” he said.