Slipper thrown at his minister, Stalin cautions BJP

August 15, 2022 12:31:58 am
TAMIL NADU Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday warned that “those who are causing trouble and insulting the national flag with a label of their nationalism will face serious consequences in Tamil Nadu”.
His statement came a day after BJP workers threw a slipper at state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan’s car at Madurai airport while he was returning after paying last respects to the mortal remains of an Army man who died in the Rajouri terror attack on an Army camp on Thursday.
Stalin said the incident was aimed at creating “cheap publicity” by a group of BJP cadres who came along with the party’s state president K Annamalai. In his statement warning the BJP cadres, Stalin said that the minister was attacked after he questioned the BJP members who went against the government protocol and decorum of an event respecting a martyr. He said the attack revealed the BJP cadres’ “fake patriotism”.
The Chief Minister also mentioned P Saravanan, the former BJP chief in Madurai, who on Saturday night apologised to the minister in person for the unfortunate incident. Following the meeting, Saravanan was expelled from the BJP.
In his statement, Stalin praised Thiagarajan for handling the situation appropriately. He said the minister had also saved the slipper that had been thrown at him and invited the “Cinderella of the Old Airport terminal” to come and collect it.
On Sunday, posting the picture of a lady’s slipper hurled at his car, the minister tweeted: “If the missing “Cinderella of the Old Airport Terminal”, who was “allowed” hundreds of meters into the “secured” area along with tens of her party members, wants her sandal back… my staff saved it for you.”
Stalin said the person who threw the slipper, insulted the national flag, and attempted to incite a riot. He promised that they will be brought to justice.
“While those who truly fought for independence are honoured at the 75th anniversary of Indian freedom, these forces (BJP) who engage in substandard activities and try to stir up trouble in the state will face serious consequences,” the Chief Minister said.
