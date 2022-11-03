Six Tamil Nadu men trapped in Cambodia rescued and brought back home

The Tamil Nadu government has rescued the six men who were trapped in Cambodia after being allegedly lured with a lucrative job. Addressing reporters at the Chennai airport Wednesday, Non-resident Tamils Welfare Minister Gingee KS Masthan said the men could be brought back home due to the efforts made by the government.

Masthan said they have been sent to their respective hometowns. He said more than 20 people who were rescued from Kuwait met him at the secretariat and complained against agents. He added an inquiry has been initiated through the home secretary to identify them.

“People who look for jobs abroad from Tamil Nadu are misguided by fake agents. They are promised a job in the IT and construction sectors in countries like Cambodia, Myanmar, and Thailand but they are forced to do other work. Some of them don’t get their desired job, some get only 10 days of work a month and they are struggling to find food and shelter,” said Masthan.

“We are continuously providing awareness about these issues, we are asking them to register with our department’s website on what contract, company and through whom they are reaching these countries. This will enable us to monitor them and provide them with required assistance,” he added.

The minister also said they will be taking steps to provide jobs to the victims.

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils had said a month ago, based on the requests of stranded men, they were coordinating with the Indian embassy in Cambodia to rescue the Tamils who were reportedly forced to indulge in online scamming.

Baranidharan, a resident of Namakkal, who was one among the six rescued men, said he reached Cambodia through an agent who promised him a job for $1000.

“I was told my job will be looking after loan transactions and they said typing knowledge is required. After reaching there, I was told to do online scams. They tortured me there and I was made to work for 17 hours. They didn’t provide me with a salary for four months. I was given only $100 which was enough just for my food expenses,” he said.

“Within 20 days of our complaint, the government took measures to bring us back home and I am thankful for the Chief Minister and other officials,” he added.