Six Sri Lankan refugees rescued near Rameshwaram

A total of six Sri Lankan nationals who attempted to enter the country illegally and were left stranded mid-sea were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Coast Guard, the six refugees, including a male, two females and three children, are residents of Jaffna and Kokupadaiyan in Sri Lanka.

The PTI quoted officials as saying that they attempted to land at Dhanushkodi but were disembarked midway and left stranded at a sand dune by the man who brought them here illegally in a boat. The officials located the nationals from the fourth island in Rameshwaram on Tuesday morning.

“An input was received at 08:30 hours regarding the illegal migration of Sri Lankan nationals to India. On receipt of input, ICGS Mandapam launched Hovercraft H-181 immediately at 08:40 hours for sanitizing the area. At about 10:30 hours, the hovercraft located six persons from the fourth island of Rameshwaram,” a release from the Coast Guard read.

After completion of interrogation on arrival, the refugees were handed over to the Coastal Security Group, Mandapam for further legal action.

Speaking to media persons, one of the refugees said the economic crisis in Sri Lanka forced them to migrate. “We cannot live there as prices of all commodities have gone up,” she said.

Notably, a week ago, India had extended a $1 billion credit facility to Sri Lanka, which is in the midst of a severe economic crisis.